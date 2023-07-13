Mystery Diner in St. Charles: Duke’s Northwoods offers taste of Wisconsin

Duke’s Northwoods is a perfect place to grab a drink with friends or to watch a game – just don’t wear a Bears jersey.

The atmosphere gives this restaurant its charm. Its sister establishment in St. Charles is Flagship on the Fox.

To those living in northern Illinois, Wisconsin is just a short drive from most of the suburbs, its lakes are popular weekend travel destinations, and we all know a Packer fan or two.

Duke’s Northwoods feels just like a trip to the land of cheese curds, supper clubs, spotted cows and the brandy old fashioned.

The ambience in the bar and patio sections was lively, as a popular sports bar should be, and the staff was quick and friendly. TVs wreath the rooms with Wisconsin sports; and team memorabilia is scattered on the walls between the screens.

A new public mural adds a bright touch to the open-air, covered patio on the south side of Duke's Northwoods in downtown St. Charles, with views of the Fox River.

The patio at the back of the venue has a view of the river and gets a nice breeze. The restaurant also serves brunch Saturdays and Sundays.

The bar offers an extensive selection of beer, with a good mix of local and Wisconsin craft breweries. Any beer fan in Illinois knows about Spotted Cow, a farmhouse ale brewed in New Glarus, Wisconsin, that can’t be purchased in our state or sold by our restaurants. It is common practice in my family to pick up a case or two every time we cross the border.

While they still can’t sell New Glarus’ Spotted Cow, Duke’s Northwoods offers Speckled Calf, a farmhouse ale from Crystal Lake that is a flattering imitation of the real thing.

After a Speckled Calf at the bar, some friends joined me for dinner. We started with the cheese curds served with chipotle ranch, which arrived hot and tasted like they came from the Wisconsin State Fair.

Cheese curds, served with chipotle ranch, and a margarita flatbread are two offerings at Duke's Northwoods in St. Charles. (Mystery Diner)

We also ordered a margarita flatbread, similar to a thin-crust pizza. I would recommend ordering the flatbreads well done.

As a former bartender, I am somewhat of a traditionalist when it comes to the old fashioned. I prefer a bourbon-forward cocktail as opposed to the sweet brandy and soda concoctions served in Wisconsin – but when in Rome. We ordered a round.

Despite my hesitation, we each enjoyed our brandy old fashioned enough to order a second.

The bacon jam burger is accompanied by a side of fries at Duke's Northwoods in St. Charles. (Mystery Diner)

For my meal, I selected the bacon jam burger, which was on special, with a side of the hand-cut fries. The burger was cooked to perfection, juicy and savory.

My companions ordered the salmon salad and the steak Diane. The steak was tender and cooked nicely, and the crispy fingerling potatoes were a favorite side dish of the evening.

Steak Diane is served with a side of crispy fingerling potatoes at Duke's Northwoods in St. Charles. (Mystery Diner)

The bar food, drinks and appetizers were a hit at Duke’s Northwoods. I will certainly be back to watch the Packers with friends.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Duke’s Northwoods

WHERE: 7 E. Main St., St. Charles

PHONE: 331-235-5818

INFORMATION: www.dukesnorthwoods.com