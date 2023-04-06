Mystery Diner in St. Charles: Mio Modo aims to do it your way in high style

A lively homage to the cuisine and visual panache of Italy awaits at Mio Modo in St. Charles, a recent fine dining addition to the Francesca’s family of restaurants.

The makeover of the space from the long-running Francesca’s by the River features eclectic touches. The sleek central bar divides the lounge area with its high-tops from the dining room with tables and banquettes under an amusing mural in which a man leads a truffle-hunting pig on a leash, flanked by fellow porcine sleuths. It’s just one of the eye-catching accent visuals.

We stopped by for lunch, and were seated near bright windows. Lighting is more subdued the deeper one ventures into the dining room.

Mixed olives and aged Parmigiano-Reggiano lightly drizzled with saba are served when patrons are seated. (Shaw Media photo)

As soon as we sat down, our attentive servers brought us mixed olives and a small bowl of bite-sized pieces of Parmigiano-Reggiano aged for 28 months. Lightly drizzled with saba, a sweeter relative of balsamic vinegar, the cheese provided tangy tidbits to whet the appetite.

Calamari in Padella showcases sauteed calamari in a garlic-infused, lemon and white wine sauce. (Shaw Media photo)

For my entree, I chose the Calamari in Padella, a generous dish of tender, sauteed calamari in a garlic-infused, lemon and white wine sauce accented with large briny capers, spinach, grape tomatoes and a light touch of red pepper flakes.

The server asked whether we would like bread with the meal, and what arrived was warm toasted slices kissed with olive oil, and lightly rubbed with garlic. It tasted great, and I was glad to have the toast to soak up the calamari’s luscious sauce.

Creste de Gallo alla Vodka is an outstanding dish prepared with handmade pasta. (Shaw Media photo)

My companion picked Creste de Gallo alla Vodka, the shape of the dish’s handmade pasta inspired by a rooster’s comb. He pronounced it: “a tasty, savory mix of pasta, sausage and the house-made mozzarella in a silken vodka sauce.”

Garlic flavors a delicious side of lemon spinach. (Shaw Media photo)

We shared a wonderful side dish of lemon spinach, studded with minced garlic.

Delicious-looking chopped salads to which grilled shrimp had been added arrived at a neighboring table. The lunch menu also tempts with dishes ranging from a lamb Bolognese to Spaghetti Frutti di Mare to a red wine-glazed burger. For dinner, the menu expands to steaks, more seafood and a variety of signature dishes.

For dessert, our server suggested the Sicilian Ice Cream Sandwich, prepared with a chocolate brownie, pistachio gelato, whipped cream and hot fudge sauce. Tableside tiramisu and butterscotch budino (pudding) also are among the offerings.

Mio Modo, which translates to “my way,” has spaces for private parties. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays, and the restaurant will offer an Easter brunch with midday and evening seatings.

We were too full for dessert, but look forward to a return visit to try more of the reimagined menu’s fresh twists, paired with an old-school, welcoming warmth.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Mio Modo

WHERE: 200 S. Second St. (Route 31 at Illinois Street), St. Charles

PHONE: 630-587-8221

INFORMATION: www.miomodo.com