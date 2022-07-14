Mystery Diner in Geneva: Deane’s Market & Deli designs delectable dishes

Whether you’re packing provisions for a picnic basket, ordering carryout or settling down at one of the inviting tables to dine in, Deane’s Market & Deli in Geneva has got your number.

Set just north of the train station on Third Street, Deane’s is a handy stopping-off point for elevated sandwiches, salads and frozen prepared foods made in-house.

We grabbed a bottle of artisan Indiana root beer from the cooler to start our meal inside the expansive space with festive strings of lights overhead. Patrons order at the counter, and the food is brought to the table.

The day's excellent minestrone was accompanied by a corn muffin prepared with heirloom fresh ground cornmeal for flavor that pops. (Shaw Media photo)

Deane’s always has a pleasing homemade tomato basil soup on the menu, but we tried the day’s other offering, a vegan minestrone. It was outstanding, from the satisfying rich base to its perfectly balanced mix of vegetables including tomato, green beans, celery, pasta, a few beans, greens and a touch of cheese. Soups are served with a fresh-baked corn muffin using heirloom fresh ground cornmeal, and the care shows, delivering an intense flavor.

The artichoke pesto grilled cheese is a beautifully balanced sandwich with big flavor. (Shaw Media photo)

My fellow diner selected the artichoke pesto grilled cheese, and it was superlative on lovely, toasted multigrain bread. He added two strips of bacon to the combination of artichokes, velvety roasted tomato, white cheddar and pesto for a savory treat.

The porchetta sandwich features luscious slices of tender, roasted pork loin. (Shaw Media photo)

From the sandwich list, I chose the porchetta, which featured luscious slices of tender, roasted pork loin with garlic, fennel and herbs. It was topped with provolone, roasted red pepper, romaine and oregano mayo. It’s served on your choice of bread, and I opted for the gluten-free.

We tried two featured sides, pasta salad and potato salad, and were surprised by the elegant presentations, offered in generous portions.

The potato salad is one of the best out there. (Shaw Media photo)

The potato salad is one of the best I’ve found anywhere, with crunchy contrast provided by small pieces of celery and red onion in a mayo dressing, topped by finely minced chives and crumbles of bacon.

A charming bow-tie pasta salad is topped by creamy fresh mozzarella. (Shaw Media photo)

The pasta salad was crowned with four small balls of fresh mozzarella, complementing cherry tomatoes, cucumber and bow-tie pasta in a mild, appetizing vinaigrette.

The prepared foods in the freezer case range from the homemade soups to house-smoked pulled pork, chicken pot pie, smoked chicken or black bean enchiladas, shepherd’s pie, baked mostaccioli and mac and cheese.

And marketplace displays off the dining area also tempt with specialty food items, local Gindo’s hot sauces, glassware, serving pieces, wooden bowls and simple housewares.

Outdoors are several tables on the broad sidewalk for some fun Third Street viewing. Deane’s Market & Deli offers an experience that is something special.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Deane’s Market & Deli

WHERE: 500 S. Third St., Suite 141, Geneva

PHONE: 630-402-0139

INFORMATION: deanesmarket.com