Mystery Diner in Geneva: Cafe & Barr creates inviting gathering place

Cafe & Barr in Geneva is a cozy and relaxed gathering space, whether one craves a specialty coffee or tea creation, a shared meal, or a craft beer or wine paired with live music to spice the weekend.

The fast-casual cafe is tucked away off the northeast end of the water feature coursing through the courtyard of Dodson Place on South Third Street.

The cafe’s bright space caters to collaboration thanks to high-tops seating six, and also offers well-spaced tables and a sofa. The room provides Wi-Fi, an array of games to play, and a few tables whose tops are chessboards. We spotted several people busy at their laptops.

We stopped by for sandwiches, and started with two generously sized coffees, a mocha and decaf cappuccino, which were exceptionally well prepared, rich and mellow.

A mocha (from left) and decaf cappuccino have richly mellow flavors. (Shaw Media photo)

“There’s a good balance of flavors between coffee and chocolate,” my dining companion said of his mocha.

We explored the space, which displays colorful drawings and paintings for sale.

A sandwich board introduced new additions to the beverage menu – two variations of mushroom latte – yes, mushroom. The Lion’s Mane is described as recommended for anxiety, depression and cognitive function, while the Chaca is for inflammation, immunity and stress responses. The sign invites you to: “Skip the espresso and try one of our mushroom bases.”

Both these and conventional beverages can be paired with options from a legion of special flavorings.

While strolling the main room, we also spotted the interior entrance to a sister business next door, Love Theory – a bridal shop.

Cafe & Barr’s food menu features a selection of toasts and bagels with spreads, as well as sandwiches. For dessert, patrons are offered muffins, cookies and other snacks.

A turkey and cheese sandwich is prepared with lettuce, tomato, cheddar and deli meat. This one is on gluten-free bread. (Shaw Media photo)

I selected the straightforward turkey and cheese sandwich, which arrived with lettuce, tomato, cheddar and deli turkey. I appreciated that gluten-free bread is available. The menu notes dairy-free and vegetarian dishes are offered.

The B.L.Teaser features a combination of avocado spread and bacon marmalade with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. (Shaw Media photo)

My fellow diner opted for the B.L.Teaser, served on brioche-style bread. He relished the combination of avocado spread and bacon marmalade with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Cafe & Barr’s website previews entertainment, which includes an open mic every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. with different hosts; Rick Weals appears April 29, and Neil Potter on May 6. Other upcoming live music artists will be Dave Ramont from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1; James Gruden from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7; and Dan Asio from 1 to 3 p.m. May 8, which is Mother’s Day. Workshops also are offered.

Cafe & Barr has created a warm and appealing space to celebrate community.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a different restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Cafe & Barr

WHERE: 407 S. Third St., Suite 150, Geneva

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

INFORMATION: 331-248-0440, www.cafebarr.com







