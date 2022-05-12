Paramount in Aurora to present chart-topping Straight No Chaser in concert

Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser will perform two shows at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora at 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4.

Straight No Chaser features nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music – and with a sense of humor, a news release stated.

Formed during the 1996-1997 school year at Indiana University, Straight No Chaser began, according to group member Steve Morgan, as a “way to meet girls.” Since then, they have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fan base and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over one billion streams on Pandora, and over two million albums sold worldwide.

In addition to touring, their third PBS special, “Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration,” will start airing nationwide this June. The concert, filmed at the Murat Theatre at Old National Center in Indianapolis in 2019, features the nine group members performing classics like “Proud Mary,” “Lean on Me” and “Twistin,’” as well as pop mash-ups, like “Uptown Funk/Thriller.”

Earlier this year, Straight No Chaser released a book of cocktail and food recipes, sharing their family traditions with their fans. “Straight No Chaser Sound Bites: A Cappella, Cocktails, and Cuisine,” a recipe book with personal family memories shared with the broader Chaser family and published by Red Lightning Books (a sister company of IU Press), is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Red Lightning, and on Straight No Chaser’s site, sncmusic.com.

This fall, Straight No Chaser will release a physical version of last year’s deluxe edition of “Social Christmasing,” which highlighted an original, “Christmas Show,” written by group member Mike Luginbill, and “Celebrate Me Home,” featuring Kenny Loggins, in addition to the album’s original track list, which included their signature twist on Christmas classics like “Silver Bells” and “Frosty the Snowman,” five new original songs, and a hopeful take on a Counting Crows classic, “A Long December.”

Tickets, $55-$95, are on sale now. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 23 E. Galena Blvd.