St. Charles Park District: STC Underground programs equal summer fun

School’s out and there’s fun to be had at STC Underground with several new programs and returning favorites. Programs are geared to 11- to 19-year-olds.

“The center is a place for teens to come and hang out with their friends, but also make new friends,” said Abigail Fleming, recreation supervisor for teens and tweens. “It’s a great place for teens who are going into sixth grade who might be nervous about going to a new school.”

On Wednesday, June 24, teens should ready those thumbs for a night of gaming with the new Switch Sports Showdown. Games will include bowling and tennis competitions, among others, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Teens can take aim and shoot for the pocket during the Billiard Battle Royale from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2. The greatest pool shark of them all will take the top spot and a prize, while all enjoy pizza during this evening offering.

Summer means bright vibrant colors, and it doesn’t get any more colorful than on Tie Die Day taking place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. This offering includes one T-shirt, but participants are welcome to bring their own articles of clothing to tie dye. The cost is $10.

Tie Dye Day is one of the best for creating cherished summer memories, Fleming added.

Another new activity this summer is Disc Golf Days from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 7. This friendly competition of 18 holes welcomes newcomers to the sport as well as seasoned players.

“We try to have a variety of programs that reach a ton of different audiences,” Fleming said. Gaming, crafts, field trips and more keep teens coming back.

As summer draws to a close, young community members can take part in Tabletop Takeover, which will feature board games such as Uno, Clue and Monopoly. The light-hearted competition will go down from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 19.

Switch Sports Showdown, Disc Golf Days and Tabletop Takeover are free, but advance registration is requested.

Those who are just looking to hang and enjoy the company of friends might consider the free Weekly Drop-Ins, which take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays all summer long. Various activities are available, including Mario Kart, board games, crafting, and ping pong, and snacks are provided.

To learn more or sign up for STC Underground programs, go to stcunderground.com.