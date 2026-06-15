Coal City investigating vehicle theft, damage to property from Saturday

The Coal City municipal positions of village president and village clerk are up for re-election in April, as are three of its six trustees. (Maribeth Wilson)

The Coal City Police Department is investigating the theft of a vehicle, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespassing that occurred on Saturday.

Police said there were multiple reports throughout the day, and ask residents of Coal City to come forward with any information and security camera footage that could assist in finding the people who committed the crimes.

“Remember to stay vigilant,” police said in a Monday news release. “Always lock all vehicles and never leave your keys inside your vehicle. In addition, lock doors to your household and garages.”

The incidents were all over town, and not narrowed to a specific location.