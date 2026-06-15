$1.3 million lottery ticket purchased at Oswego BP gas station

The BP gas station at 2791 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego sold a $1.3 million Lucky Day Lotto ticket. The ticket matched all five numbers in the June 11 evening drawing to score the game’s $1.3 million jackpot. (Eric Schelkopf)

A BP gas station in Oswego has sold a $1.3 million Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

The winner has not come forward yet, according to a news release from the Illinois Lottery. Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at a BP gas station at 2791 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego. The ticket matched all five numbers in the June 11 evening drawing to score the game’s $1.3 million jackpot.

The winning numbers were 1-13-19-27-35. For selling the jackpot-winning ticket, the retailer will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount, totaling $13,000.

In total, more than 41,000 Lucky Day Lotto prizes were won in yesterday’s drawings, with nearly $1.4 million awarded to Illinois Lottery players statewide.

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location until they are ready to claim their winnings.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with two daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. and jackpots starting at $100,000.

This isn’t the first time the gas station has sold a winning lottery ticket. In late 2023, the station sold a $1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket, just a month after selling a $300,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

The winning scratch-off ticket was a Diamond Crossword 10X game, creating a million dollar payout for a lucky Illinois Lottery player.