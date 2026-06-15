Birth to Five Illinois hosting community meetings

Birth to Five Illinois Region 32 will be hosting three meetings this month to provide community updates. A virtual meeting will take place June 29 and in-person meetings will be held June 25 and 30. (Image provided by Birth to Five Illinois)

Birth to Five Illinois Region 32 will be hosting three community meetings this month to provide updates relevant to early childhood education in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Birth to Five Illinois is a statewide initiative that supports the mobilization of communities to build and sustain equitable access to inclusive, high-quality Early Childhood services for all children and families in the state of Illinois.

It works to identify gaps in early childhood services, inform state decision-makers and bring community members together to advocate for equitable resources and policy changes, according to its website.

During the upcoming meetings, the organization will be providing updates from its Changes in Early Childhood Education Report, along with important information and opportunities for community engagement related to early childhood education in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

A virtual meeting is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. June 29.

An in-person meeting with updates for Iroquois County is slated from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Kankakee Community College Miner South Extension Center at 1488 E. Walnut St., Watseka.

An in-person meeting with updates for Kankakee County will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the Kankakee Community College North Extension Center at 450 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

Participants are asked to register online at bit.ly/4nH68N8 by June 23.

For more information, visit www.birthtofiveil.com.