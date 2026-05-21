St. Charles Park District: Dive into summer – pools open this Memorial Day weekend

Put the reminders in the calendar and dust off the inflatables. It’s time to head to the St. Charles Park District pools for a splash of fun this summer.

Each summer the staff create a calendar full of events, from theme days to recognizing the diligent and detailed work of the lifeguards. These days show the team’s creativity and silly side, with mascot birthdays, swimming challenges and an excuse to go for a float at the end of a hot summer day.

“We definitely see an increase in attendance on our theme days,” said Cayla Greenfield, Aquatics Manager for the St. Charles Park District’s Swanson Pool.

The St. Charles Park District maintains two pool locations: Swanson Pool, located in Pottawatomie Park, and the Otter Cove Aquatic Park in James O. Breen Community Park.

Throughout the summer pool patrons can find a full calendar of fun events, listed in the summer brochure, the website, the park district’s social media pages and, of course, the pools too, explained Tiffany Kohorst, aquatics and youth supervisor.

Pool visitors can dress up for the Luau party, show off their pirate or mermaid looks and show their favorite shades at National Sunglasses Day. Summer birthdays are more fun at the pool and in June join the mascot birthday celebrations with a song and treat. Celebrate Stanley’s Birthday Friday, June 5 at Swanson Pool and June’s Birthday at Otter Cove Friday, June 13.

Music is a big draw at the pools and the Swanson Pool DJ Nights in July are always a big draw, Greenfield said. With a DJ right on the pool deck, it adds a fun element to the Twilight Swim from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

For those who like a challenge, Swanson Pool is the home of Swim 250 Laps for American’s 250th Birthday, starting June 1 through July 4.

“We have some really dedicated lap swimmers but we hope this will bring some new swimmers too,” Greenfield said, adding there is a small reward for those who complete the challenge.

Need a good book to read poolside? St. Charles Library staff will visit Swanson Pool Thursday, June 4 to share details of the summer reading programs and events. Leave the car and ride a bicycle to Otter Cove on Wednesday, June 3 for World Bicycle Day.

Throughout the normal operating hours, guests are not permitted to bring rafts or floats, but each pool has Float Nights, where pool patrons can bring their favorite inflatable. Float Nights are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays at Otter Cove and Mondays and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Swanson Pool.

“I’ve seen rafts, giant ice cream cone inflatables, there are some really fun and creative ones,” Kohorst said.

Pool events are filled with fun, but there’s also opportunity to learn. Otter Cove staff is hosting a weeklong Water Safety Awareness at the end of May and starting June with National CPR & AED Awareness.

Each pool offers Shadow a Lifeguard events, and while it’s designed for younger swimmers, it’s also an important opportunity for staff to talk about the constant training and preparedness of being a lifeguard.

“Every day, before every shift, our lifeguards participate in drills,” Kohorst said.

Greenfield added, “Shadow a Lifeguard is just a glimpse into what our lifeguards go through and for those who want to know more, we have Junior Lifeguard Camp to start training.”

• Melissa Rubalcaba Riske writes for the St. Charles Park District.