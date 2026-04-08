After 2 fatal crashes, Batavia police look at how to improve Randall Road safety

Officials deal with a traffic collision at Randall Road and McKee Street in Batavia in an undated file photo. (Jennifer Winder)

After two fatal Randall Road collisions in four weeks, Batavia police studied traffic crashes to seek ways of improving safety and reducing the incidence of future collisions, officials announced in a news release.

Police initiated the study after fatal crashes occurred on Feb. 24 at Randall Road and Mill Street and March 25 at Randall Road and McKee Street. Maggie Espinosa, a mother of five and former kindergarten teacher, died in the March crash.

Police reviewed crash data, enforcement, roadway conditions and other contributing factors.

“The data guides us in where to focus our enforcement efforts,” Chief Eric Blowers said in the release. “By continuing strong enforcement, increasing public awareness and evaluating roadway conditions, we can work toward reducing crashes and saving lives.”

The assessment analyzed crash data from 2019 through early 2026 and found:

767 crashes occurred on Randall Road, accounting for 16% of all crashes citywide.

Injury rates on Randall Road were slightly lower than the citywide average, though two fatalities occurred in 2026.

The leading causes of injury crashes were failure to yield the right-of-way, commonly when turning left, and failure to reduce speed, commonly causing rear-end collisions, according to the release.

Other contributing factors included disregarding traffic signals, improper lane usage, following too closely and driver distraction.

The report also found that traffic signal changes in 2020 had minimal impact on crash frequency or severity, and that crash trends on Randall Road remain generally consistent with historical averages.

From Jan. 1 through March 26 this year, Batavia police conducted 695 traffic stops on or near Randall Road, which accounted for about 32% of all stops citywide, according to the release.

Based on the findings, Batavia police recommend a multifaceted approach:

Targeted traffic enforcement focusing on failure-to-yield violations, speeding and disobeying traffic signals.

Public education campaigns to raise awareness about dangerous driving behaviors, including improper turning and distracted driving.

Traffic signal timing review in partnership with transportation engineers to evaluate left-turn phases and signal operations.

Ongoing crash data monitoring to identify trends, high-risk intersections and opportunities for intervention.

Prioritizing Randall Road enforcement while while partnering with staff and transportation experts to evaluate additional safety measures.

City officials also plan to expand public outreach efforts to address the behaviors most commonly linked to serious crashes, according to the release.

“Public safety is always our top priority,” City Administrator Laura Newman said in the release. ”This study gives us a clear, data-driven picture of where we need to focus. It confirms that driver behavior is the primary factor and reinforces the importance of continued enforcement and public awareness.”