Woman has died from injuries in Randall Road crash in Batavia

The former Maggie Lesk, now Maggie Espinosa, was featured in a Batavia Park District column in Shaw Local in 2013 as a teacher in the district's Kindergarten Enrichment Program. (Photo provided)

One of the people injured in a Wednesday crash in Batavia has died, police said.

The Batavia Police Department confirmed the death Thursday of a 37-year-old woman and said an official identification of the deceased will be made by the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

While that’s pending, a gofundme page identified the woman Maggie Espinosa, formerly Maggie Lesk, and said she was a mother of five and “a beloved teacher who taught so many of our children here in Batavia.”

The gofundme page was created by Nisreen Wakileh.

“She was a loving wife, devoted mother, and a truly beautiful soul who touched so many lives with her kindness, strength and warmth,” Wakileh wrote of Espinosa, whose children range in age from 10 to 2-year-old twins, the fundraiser stated.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on North Randall Road, when a Tesla carrying two women collided with a Dodge pickup while the Tesla was attempting to turn left onto McKee Street, according to a police release.

The gofundme said Espinosa’s death has caused “unimaginable heartbreak” and that the fundraiser is to help with the sudden “financial and emotional weight” the family faces.

“We are asking for support to help ease that burden, covering funeral expenses, daily needs, and providing stability for the children during this incredibly difficult time,” the post stated. “Any donation, share, or prayer means more than words can express. Thank you for surrounding this family with love.”

A 2013 Shaw Local column profiled a Maggie Lesk who was then a teacher for the Batavia Park District’s Kindergarten Enrichment Program.

Four people were taken to the hospital following Wednesday’s crash. Police said the driver of the pickup suffered non-life threatening injuries, as did the occupant of a third vehicle, a Nissan SUV, also involved. No update was provided on the condition of the other woman in the Tesla.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation, according to police.