St. Charles East at Lake Park girls soccer

Mya Leon learned how to get physical in the off-season. She already knew how to score.

The St. Charles East sophomore scored five more goals Tuesday night in Roselle to lead the Saints to a 7-0 victory over Lake Park in a DuKane Conference match.

Leon, who scored 34 goals as a freshman, now has 32 this season.

“I feel like I’ve had to become more physical,” she said. “Last year I got pushed off the ball very easily and didn’t check into the ball. It was something I had to really work on in the off-season, being physical and checking off the ball and always trying to give my 110%.”

St. Charles East (12-0-4, 2-0-1) proved unable to get to Lake Park (7-7, 1-4) early.

“I think Lake Park is a very good team defensively and it took us a while to get used to the low block they play,” Saints senior Tatum Smith said. “Once we got the hang of it the goals kept coming.”

The first arrived with 13:40 remaining in the first half on a pass from Smith that Leon turned into a 1-0 advantage.

“I just got the ball from Tatum and I just kind of cut across and then shot it and hoped that it went in,” Leon said. “I was just looking for any opportunity.”

The second came in the final 65 seconds of the first half, a crushing blow for the Lancers, on an assist from sophomore Qori Strotkamp.

“I felt like last year she wasn’t a one-trick pony, but everyone would just defend the space in behind and she wouldn’t be able to get behind,” Saints coach Vince DiNuzzo said. “But now she’s developed the skill set to take players on and play underneath and play back to goal.”

Junior Sophia Wollenberg converted a PK with 29:03 remaining in the game to increase the lead to 3-0.

Leon earned the hat trick with 26:11 to play, receiving the ball from junior Lilli Margewich deep inside the box where she was able to punch it in, giving her two straight seasons of 30-plus goals.

“Obviously she’s playing at a high level now with a lot of confidence,” DiNuzzo said. “I think I’m happy with the way she’s continuously trying to find areas for improvement to work on becoming the best version of herself. Her ability to turn and create, and the shooting, when she is shooting like she was tonight, I wouldn’t want to be in goal. She’s just playing at a super high level.”

Leon’s 15-yard strike with 19:06 left made it 5-0.

A rare goal from senior Reese Kyle — her second in the past two seasons — made it 6-0 with 17:44 remaining.

“It was just off the corner and it kind of bounced off the goalie’s hands,” Kyle said. “I just went after it and shot it.”

The Saints erupted in loud cheers when Kyle blasted in a rebound.

“When our center back, who we call our ‘Secret Weapon on Corners,’ scores, it’s a special moment, because we love each other so much and work so hard on the field,” Smith said. “When someone who doesn’t normally score does we’re so proud of each other for it.”