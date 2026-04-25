Brynn Maple’s multi-homer day leads St. Charles East softball over Geneva: Friday’s KCC sports roundup

Softball

St. Charles East 16, Geneva 1 (4 innings): Brynn Maple had three hits, including two home runs, and drove home four to help the Saints (16-4, 5-1 DuKane) win their fifth straight game. Lexi Majkszak had a grand slam, Emily Moline had three RBIs, and Hayden Sujack hit a two-run home run. Jazmine Reddick’s solo home run provided the only run for the Vikings (4-13, 1-5 DuKane).

Batavia 9, Wheaton Warrenville South 3: Sydney Stepina had two hits and two RBIs, Amira Mendoza drove in two more runs, and Francine Carter allowed just four hits and one run in five innings of relief to lead the Bulldogs (6-15, 3-4 DuKane) to their most wins in conference play since 2022.

Kaneland 13, West Aurora 2 (6 innings): Addison Coulter hit a two-run home run, which sparked a 10-run second inning for the Knights (9-7-1). Ansley Ruh also drove in two runs, while Ellie Peck scored three runs.

St. Francis 9, Serena 3: Maria Bukowski had two hits and drove in two runs to pace the Spartans (14-5) on offense. Lauren Kennedy and Mackenzie Murlick also had two hits on the day, each hitting a double.

DePaul Prep 6, Aurora Central Catholic 3: Corina Maratea had two hits and drove in one run, while McKayla Edwards had a two-run single to lead the Chargers (4-13, 1-6 GCAC-White).

Baseball

Burlington Central 12, Woodstock North 0 (5 innings): Ashton Binz threw three innings of one-hit ball, Zach Hartwig recorded three hits, and seven different players drove in a run in the win for the Rockets (8-8-2).

St. Francis 11, Loyola 4: James McGrath had two hits, one being a home run, and drove in three runs to lead the Spartans (10-8) to a nonconference win. Mathew Griffin, Joey Zagotta and Chase Grigonis each drove in two runs in the game.

Girls soccer

St. Charles North 0, Oswego 0: The North Stars moved to 4-3-2 on the season with the tie.

Aurora Central Catholic 0, Trinity 0: The Chargers moved to 3-3-3 and 1-2-1 in Chicago Catholic Conference play with the tie.

Boys Water Polo

Glenbrook South Tournament: St. Charles (10-10) went 1-1 on the day with an 11-5 loss to Evanston and a 7-4 victory over Hersey.