FBI releases photos of suspect in St. Charles armed bank robbery, seeks public help

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect authorities believe was involved in a Nov. 8 armed bank robbery at U.S. Bank in St. Charles.

The bureau on Friday released two photos of a suspect appearing to brandish a gun, dressed in a camouflage hoodie and wearing a mask.

The FBI released a photo of an at-large suspect they said is wanted in an armed bank robbery at U.S. Bank in St. Charles on Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo provided by St. Charles Police Department)

The federal agency took over the investigation from the St. Charles Police Department. Authorities said the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with tips is encouraged to call 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be made anonymously.

Following the robbery, St. Charles police responded around 12:05 p.m. to U.S. Bank, 135 Smith Road.

The suspect was last seen leaving the bank on foot, police said. Officers searched the area surrounding the bank but didn’t find the suspect, police said.