FBI releases photos of suspect in St. Charles armed bank robbery, seeks public help

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect authorities believe was involved in a Nov. 8 armed bank robbery at U.S. Bank in St. Charles.
The bureau on Friday released two photos of a suspect appearing to brandish a gun, dressed in a camouflage hoodie and wearing a mask.
The federal agency took over the investigation from the St. Charles Police Department. Authorities said the suspect remains at large.
Anyone with tips is encouraged to call 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be made anonymously.
Following the robbery, St. Charles police responded around 12:05 p.m. to U.S. Bank, 135 Smith Road.
The suspect was last seen leaving the bank on foot, police said. Officers searched the area surrounding the bank but didn’t find the suspect, police said.