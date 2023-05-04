New Village President Barb Wojnicki takes helm in Campton Hills

CAMPTON HILLS – It was the changing of the guard at the Campton Hills Village Board meeting Tuesday night, as incoming Village President Barbara Wojnicki thanked outgoing president Michael Tyrrell for his service and presented him with a plaque.

Wojnicki won the April 4 election against incumbent Tyrrell for village president.

Wojnicki said when she lived in what is now the village some 30 years ago before it incorporated in 2007, there was an issue with water levels that dropped in 22 of the wells and some went dry.

“The word was getting out and many of us were working together to solve this issue and who knocked on my door but Mike Tyrrell,” Wojnicki said. “He introduced himself and told me he was president of E3, an environmental … grassroots citizens’ group. And here he was, he had a map laid out on the dining room table and here he was with these sticky dots, so we could stick the dots on every house that was affected.”

Wojnicki said as the area was unincorporated at the time, residents were concerned with what new developments the county was going to allow, such as retail and subdivisions.

“We started working together … and we decided to move forward and do a township open space program,” Wojnicki said. “And it was not an easy task because all our wonderful residents voted to tax themselves for open space over and above Kane County Forest Preserve. We worked a good two or three years on presentations and forums reasons why this was really important. And we were successful. And today, it’s incredible – if any of you have been to Corron Farm or Grey Willows Farm or Headwaters (Conservation Area) – we just have beautiful, beautiful properties that we saved.”

Also saved was the historic Corron farmstead and original building, she said.

“We’re all very appreciative of all the work you’ve done,” Wojnicki said to Tyrrell.

The plaque recognizes Tyrrell’s community service to the area as a volunteer since 1989, including as village trustee from July 2015 to April 2019, and as village president from May 2019 to April 2023.

“I have to say it is with great gratitude and humbleness that I want to take this opportunity to thank so many people for the opportunity to be village president,” Tyrrell said.

He named village officials, trustees, staff and volunteers who serve on committees and thanked them.

“It’s (the) volunteer spirit that makes us the kind of community that we are,” Tyrrell said, his voice breaking with emotion. “For some of you who know me, I have a fondness for music and in particular, classical music. I have been blessed to lead a great orchestra. … You are a collection of gifted individuals who work in harmony to create great and wonderful music. Our score has been the village code and the state statutes of Illinois. We’ve done wonderful things in service to our village, and for that, I thank you. However, as the conductor, it is time to pass the baton.”

He turned to Wojnicki said said, “To you, Barb, I wish you all the success in the world.”

The audience broke into a standing ovation for Tyrrell.

Retired Kane County Judge Edward Schreiber swore in Wojnicki as village president, Janet Burson and Nicolas Boatner as trustees.

Wojnicki read a letter from attorney Joseph McMahon on behalf of trustee-elect Timothy Morgan Sr., who was declining to take the oath of office to which he was elected.

“You may declare a vacancy for the position of trustee that he was elected to in the recent election,” Wojnicki read.

Burson, Boatner and Morgan defeated incumbent trustees Charles Cappell, Susan George and Wendy White Eagle in the April 4 consolidated election.

No other details were available regarding Morgan’s decision Tuesday night.