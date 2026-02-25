Shaw Local

Batavia police probe serious crash; 2 drivers injured

By Brenda Schory

Batavia police are investigating a Tuesday crash that injured two drivers, according to a news release on its Facebook page.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at North Randall Road and Mill Street and involved a Chrysler Sebring and a Hyundai Elantra, according to the release.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the Hyundai was heading south on Randall while the Sebring was heading north, and that the crash happened when the Sebring attempted to turn west onto Mill Street.

A 65-year-old man was driving the Sebring and a 54-year-old woman was driving the Hyundai. The Hyundai driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries, while the Sebring driver was receiving advanced medical treatment, according to the release.

As police are still investigating the crash, they will not release additional information. But anyone who has additional information is asked to call 630-454-2500.

