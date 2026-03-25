Lexi Majkszak jump-starts offense in 1st inning, leads St. Charles East past Lincoln-Way Central

Lexi Majkszak could feel the energy for St. Charles East getting an early jump.

After the Saints made two solid defensive plays to kick off the contest against Lincoln-Way Central, the senior came to the plate looking to keep the momentum going with a runner on second.

And on the first pitch she saw, she blasted it over the center-field wall for a two-run homer.

“I just saw a good pitch and it was kind of down the middle,” she said. “Whenever I hit a home run I feel like my team’s got my back and they bring the energy.”

Majkszak’s blast ended up being a jolt for the Saints, who went on to secure a 10-0 victory in five innings Tuesday over the Knights.

St. Charles East’s Lexi Majkszak celebrates her home run against Lincoln-Way Central in a softball game in St. Charles on Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

“Lexi’s been hitting the ball so well early on in the season,” Saints coach Jarod Gutesha said. “She’s hitting with confidence and she’s approaching the plate with confidence too. She’s keeping it simple and finding the barrel all day long.”

Majkszak finished the day going 2 for 3 with a team-high three RBIs for the Saints (3-0). She added an RBI single in the fourth inning, part of a three-run inning to make it 6-0.

“We’re getting a lot of challenges this week with a bunch of games,” Majkszak said. “I really want to be hitting well for my pitchers so that they know that I’ve got their back. And also doing it in the field. When they’ve got runs on the board, it makes it a lot easier for them to pitch better for us.”

St. Charles East’s Makayla Van Dinther pitches against Lincoln-Way Central in a softball game in St. Charles on Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Morgan Beers led the team with three hits, while Hayden Sujack added two hits and two RBIs, including the game-ending single to cap off a four-run fifth inning to enact the run rule.

The runs were more than enough for the pitching duo of Makayla Van Dinther and Hannah Wulf. Van Dinther allowed two hits and struck out four in the first three innings, and Wulf followed it up with no hits and five strikeouts in her two innings of work.

“Makayla is just a gamer, she just (plays) like a bulldog and she wants to win,” Gutesha said. “Hannah and her, going from a righty to a lefty or vice versa is going to be tough in the game, and it’s not easy. We just want to keep working on defense and making the routine plays to help those two in the circle that are going to be great against anybody.”

St. Charles East’s Morgan Beers slides safely into second base as Lincoln-Way Central’s Ellie McLaughlin waits for the throw in a softball game in St. Charles on Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Annelyssia Reina had a double to center field in the second inning and Ellie McLaughlin added a bunt single in the third to make up the only hits for the Knights (1-2).

“They looked to control the batter’s box and we just took a defensive approach up there,” Knights coach Jeff Tarala said. “That’s just a credit to East and the coaching staff. The pitchers did a good job of moving the ball away from some hitters. They hit the ball, put the ball in play and made the plays when we didn’t.”

The 10 runs allowed was the most the Knights have given up in a game since 2024, when they lost 12-2 to Indiana’s Munster. They hadn’t given up 10 runs to an in-state opponent since 2022 in a 10-7 loss to Lockport.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Madelyn Lanigan pitches in a softball game against St. Charles East in St. Charles on Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

“Right now we’re throwing a lot of pieces out there and we’re just trying to find the combinations that work,” Tarala said. “In the past two years, we’ve graduated almost all of our lineup, so there’s going to be some growing pains with that and we’re going to figure it out. It wasn’t our best day, but we’re going to look to grow from it, improve and be more competitive in the future.”