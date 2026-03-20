St. Francis girls soccer, softball and baseball win season openers: Thursday’s KCC sports roundup

Girls soccer

St. Francis 9, Aurora Central Catholic 0: Lorraine Surina kicked off the season with four goals and was one of five scorers to lead the Spartans (1-0) to a season-opening win. Avery Starkey had two goals while Macie Schweiner, Molly Marks and Sophia Homewood each added a goal against the Chargers (0-1).

St. Charles East 1, Boylan Catholic 0: Mya Leon scored the lone goal of the contest in the 59th minute to help the Saints (1-0) win their season opener. Lilli Margewich had the assist and goalkeeper Mia Olenek had a save in the shutout.

Barrington 3, St. Charles North 1: The North Stars (0-1) started off the season with a loss to the Fillies.

Softball

St. Francis 15, Rolling Meadows 3 (5 innings): Mackenzie Murlick blasted two home runs, Lauren Kennedy had four hits, and both players drove in four runs to secure the win for the Spartans (1-0). Hannah Grivetti added two RBIs in the victory. Alyssa Freeman secured the win in the circle with five strikeouts in three innings.

Trinity 6, Aurora Central Catholic 5 (9 innings): The Chargers (0-1) took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth, but allowed three unanswered runs in the loss. Autumn Croegaert led the team with two hits and two RBIs. Corina Maratea had 14 strikeouts in the circle in 8⅔ innings of work.

Plainfield North 4, Batavia 3: A three-run fourth inning wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs (0-1) to win the season opener. Teagan Sullivan had a two-run home run and Amira Mendoza added an RBI double to pace the offense.

Naperville North 3, Geneva 0: Summer Ayersman and Caroline Winsininki recorded the only hits as the Vikings (0-1) dropped their season opener.

Baseball

St. Francis 12, West Chicago 4: Vaughn Howser and James Zagotta each drove in three runs, and the Spartans (1-0) ran away with their season opener thanks to a six-run fourth inning. Howser led the team with three hits and Zagotta had two doubles, one of six for the Spartans. Peter Solloway led the way on the mound with no hits and two runs (zero earned) to go with six strikeouts in three innings.

Yorkville 4, Geneva 0: The Vikings (0-1) were shutout to open the season.

Boys water polo

Barrington 14, St. Charles 10: Cole Selig had six goals and Caleb Barkalow added two goals, four assists and six steals in the loss for St. Charles (0-2).