Complaint hotline available for Kane County voters who witness potential illegal election day antics

(file photo) A complaint line is set-up for any voters in Kane County who may "observe or experience voting problems or irregularities." (Capitol News Illinois file photo)

Kane County officials are operating an “election complaint line” during the general primary election on March 17, for voters who may “observe or experience voting problems or irregularities.”

The complaint line is available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 17, according to a release by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who experiences or witnesses any possible illegal election activity, such as electioneering, illegally placed campaign signs or denial of voting rights at any of Kane County’s voting precincts should call the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office at 630-208-5328.

People can also call the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 630-232-6840.

“It is the privilege of my office to work with law enforcement partners to ensure that voters can exercise their right to vote free of unlawful intimidation or impediment,” Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said in the release.

Mosser said she encourages anyone to contact the complaint line who “finds their voting protections subject to undue interference, or who witness possible illegal election activity.”

Assistant State’s Attorneys are receiving the complaints about potential violations of Illinois election laws and “are prepared to ensure compliance with state election laws,” according to the release.