‘Love in action’: St. Charles educator hosts 5K charity run to fight homelessness, support Lazarus House

Around 80 participants joined in the “Polar Palooza: Pack the Pantry” charity run, collecting donations for Lazarus House in St. Charles. The event was held in Bloomingdale on Feb. 14. (Photo Provided By Katie Pagni)

To support kids going through vulnerable moments in their lives, a St. Charles educator has organized for the past three years a 5K charity run to help put the community’s “love in action.”

Katie Pagni, a literacy interventionist at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles School District 303, said the event was born from her seeing first-hand the struggles students can face in their lives.

She said she also saw how Lazarus House does vital work in St. Charles to provide for those in need.

“I’ve seen the way Lazarus House cares for my students, the way they make them feel safe and treat them with dignity and offer them hope,” Pagni said. “It’s such a blessing for our community.”

Around 80 participants, including fellow teachers, dressed in Valentine’s Day pink and red flair, donated items and gift cards for the nonprofit shelter during the “Polar Palooza: Pack the Pantry” event on Feb. 14 in Bloomingdale.

Pagni said about as many people contributed through online donations.

Pagni said the event is a wonderful way to both gather items needed by the shelter and to spread awareness for the nonprofit’s work and volunteer opportunities.

St. Charles educator, Katie Pagni (center, pink) shows off all the collected donations for Lazarus House in St. Charles from participants of her 5k charity run. (Photo Provided By Katie Pagni)

Pagni said the school district frequently collaborates with the shelter.

In 2025, two middle schools hosted a competition sock drive for clothing donations. The student council has also hosted clothing and supplies drives in past.

Lazarus House provides safe shelter, food and support services for those in need, including children. The faith-based organization offers emergency shelter, a center for transitional living and homeless prevention services to residents of St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, and western Kane County.

St. Charles educator Katie Pagni said the 5k charity run helps raise awareness for the vital work Lazarus House provides to people, including students in the community. (Photo Provided By Katie Pagni)

Last fiscal year, the organization helped 184 people through shelter and meal services and another 162 people with homeless prevention services like rental and utility assistance provided by grants and funding.

The organization said the number of residents receiving help has increased, including among children needing shelter.

Pagni said she coordinates with the shelter before the event to see what items the nonprofit requires most. She said developing connections and raising social awareness helps shine a light on a serious need in the community that often gets overlooked.

She said it’s a remarkable feeling dropping off all the donations at the shelter, knowing each community contribution helps provide safe nights and healthy meals to children.

To help the charity run grow each year, Pagni said she tries to make the event as fun as possible for families and people of all ages. She creates a party atmosphere, with treats and warm drinks, raffle baskets and swag bags, and a photo station for people to show off their themed outfits.

Pagni said she is planning next year’s run to be Valentine’s Day-themed again to continue bringing families, students and neighbors together and to continue “spreading the love” to Lazarus House.