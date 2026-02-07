St. Charles recognizes Lazarus House with spirit award

Beth Swiderski, a volunteer with Lazarus House, receives a Spirit of St. Charles award from Mayor Clint Hull on Jan. 20, 2026. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles )

Three new recipients received Spirit of St. Charles Awards recently for what Mayor Clint Hull called exemplifying traits like leadership and compassion that tie the community together.

Recognizing the services of Lazarus House, Hull presented an award to volunteer Beth Swiderski. Hull said since 2019, Swiderski has “been a dedicated and invaluable volunteer.”

“(Swiderski) serves in many roles, from caring for children and serving meals, to assisting at the front door, always ensuring a welcoming environment,” Hull said during a Jan. 20 City Council meeting. “Through her reliability, compassion and willingness to help wherever needed, Beth truly embodies the mission of Lazarus House and the spirit of the community.”

Lazarus House provides safe shelter, food and support services for those in need, including children. The faith-based organization offers emergency shelter, a center for transitional living and homeless prevention services to residents of St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, and western Kane County.

According to the organization, the hospitality, food, safe shelter, and educational services provided are designed not only to combat homelessness but to aid a person with “tools for life.”

Last fiscal year, the organization helped 184 people through shelter and meal services and another 162 people with homeless prevention services like rental and utility assistance provided by grants and funding. The organization said the number of residents receiving help has increased, including among children needing shelter.

Lazarus House offers a 24-hour warming center with safe shelter and food at 214 Walnut St., St. Charles.

Celebrating St. Charles’ bright past, present and future

While presenting the awards, Hull recognized a business that’s been a community staple since the 1960s, and a young student the mayor said is demonstrating leadership for the future.

David Marberry, owner of Marberry Cleaners & Launderers, receives a Spirit of St. Charles Award from Mayor Clint Hull (right) on Jan. 20, 2026. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

Presented each month, the Spirit of St. Charles Awards celebrate students, residents, businesses and organizations that “help make St. Charles a vibrant place to live.”

Hull presented a Spirit of St. Charles Award to David Marberry, owner of Marberry Cleaners & Launderers. The business is a third-generation, family-run garment cleaning service.

Hull said the business is “built on family values, trust and attention to detail.” He praised the business for its longevity and dedication to great community service and friendly environment that has “defined them for generations.”

Marberry thanked the community for decades of support.

Student Hugo Rodriguez takes a photo with veterans after receiving a Spirit of St. Charles Award during a City Council meeting on Jan. 20, 2026. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

Hull also presented an award to Hugo Rodriguez, a Thompson Middle School student, who he said wowed him with a “powerful” Veterans Day speech.

Hull called Rodriguez an impressive academic student with a commitment to his coursework, music and service. The mayor said he was happy to recognize Rodriguez for his “character and leadership.”

Rodriguez recited his Veterans Day speech before the City Council meeting.