Reinecke on Geneva police station referendum: Current building has served its time

Geneva’s police station has quite a history.

Built in 1915 – when Model Ts rumbled down an unpaved State Street – it began as a car dealership, became a fire station, housed Public Works, and eventually evolved into today’s police station. It has been remodeled many times, most recently in 1987.

But like an old car that coughs and sputters, the building has reached the limits of what it can reasonably provide.

Voters now face a choice: continue patching and repairing, or invest in a new station designed for modern public safety. The referendum before us is not about extravagance. It is about stewardship, safety, and planning responsibly for decades to come.

Today’s police station is actually three buildings that have been stitched together. Despite repeated upgrades, it no longer meets modern building codes or the standards required for effective policing.

Roof leaks and sewer backups persist. There has been a partial ceiling collapse and pest infestations. Space is cramped and poorly configured, with inadequate offices, limited storage, insufficient indoor parking, and poor access for EMTs. Energy efficiency is far below current expectations. In short, it’s not what residents – or the officers who serve them – need or deserve.

Why not simply repair what we have? Over time, patching becomes more expensive and less responsible than building anew. Renovating and expanding the existing structure would be prohibitively costly and still fall short of long-term needs.

Recognizing this, the City of Geneva undertook a review of its facilities, developed a Facilities Master Plan, prepared cost estimates, and sought public input through surveys, meetings, and City Council reviews. The process has been transparent, with documents and recordings available online.

More than 70% of residents supported building a new police station, making it the top priority among city facilities.

The proposed station would be built on a city-owned site at South Street Baseball Park, minimizing land costs and delays. Though larger than the current facility, the proposed 45,000–60,000 square-foot building would be “right-sized” and designed around modern policing. It would include secure indoor parking, better evidence storage, training and wellness space, improved public access, and a community room for large meetings—something Geneva currently lacks. It would also be energy-efficient and LEED-certified, reducing operating costs and enabling future renewable energy integration.

The project cost - up to $59.4 million – gives pause. For a typical homeowner with a $500,000 house, that translates to about $398 per year, or $33 per month, though exact costs vary.

These numbers feel high because construction costs are high. Since 2019, materials and labor costs have risen dramatically (5-8% per year).

That said, similar projects in nearby communities fall in the same range when adjusted for inflation. The often-cited comparison to St. Charles overlooks several important facts: the St. Charles station was completed in 2019, before the pandemic-driven surge in costs, and they constructed their building on an existing foundation, substantially reducing “site development” costs. Moreover, recent changes in state building (2021) and energy (2025) codes have substantially increased costs. Adjusted to today’s dollars, the two projects are remarkably similar.

Could we wait? Yes – but waiting has a cost. Construction prices show no sign of leveling off. Delaying could add tens of millions of dollars to the price tag, without addressing current problems. If we were to wait just 5 years, assuming a 6% annual increase in construction costs, the cost would be $79.5 million. In 10 years, $106.4 million. Beyond this, the city would lose tax revenue from the sale and development of the current downtown site. The prudent step is to move forward as quickly as possible.

Can Geneva afford it? Yes. The city has an excellent bond rating (Aa1), relatively low property taxes, modest debt, strong reserves, and stable pension funds. The city regularly receives awards for financial management. Only about 6% of your property tax bill goes to the city itself; most supports schools.

A police station is, in some ways, more than a building. We can think of it as infrastructure – like roads, electrical, and water systems – that quietly support daily life. When it works, we barely notice. When it fails, the consequences are felt.

It’s a choice. No one likes higher taxes. That said, a Yes vote is an investment in safety, fiscal responsibility, and Geneva’s future. The old building has served us for more than a century. It may be time to build a new one that will serve us for decades to come.

Mark A. Reinecke is the Geneva City Council’s Ward 5 alderman