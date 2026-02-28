Batavia Business Beat: Luck, lunch and local pride

March may bring green shakes and basketball brackets, but in Batavia, it also brings opportunity, celebration, and a whole lot of community pride.

Pot O’ Gold — A little luck for a big cause

We’re launching something new this March — and we hope you’ll be part of it.

The Batavia Chamber’s first-ever Pot O’ Gold raffle will award 35 cash prizes totaling $6,000, including two $1,000 winners drawn on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Throughout the month, someone will win every weekday — with prizes ranging from $100 to $1,000.

Tickets are just $10.

And here’s the best part: every ticket purchased supports the Batavia Chamber Scholarship Fund, helping local Batavia High School seniors take their next step after graduation. A little luck for you — and a meaningful investment in our community’s future.

Daily winner announcements began March 1, and we’ll be celebrating each one on social media. If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a ticket, now’s the time.

Tickets are available online via QR codes at participating locations including Garage 31, K. Hollis Jewelers, Red Hive Market, The Tea Tree, Sidecar Supper Club, Overflow Batavia, Riverside Pizza, and the Chamber office — or directly at bataviachamber.org.

Let’s make this first-year fundraiser a strong one.

Chamber Eats turns one!

March marks the one-year anniversary of Chamber Eats — and we’ve loved every bite.

Each month, we feature a Chamber-member restaurant. Diners can drop off a business card for a chance to win $25 in Chamber Bucks and a $25 gift card to that month’s featured restaurant. We’ve had some very happy winners along the way.

Our March feature is WindMill Grille & Pizzeria at 90 N. Island Ave. Open daily for lunch and dinner (closed Mondays), they also serve Sunday brunch beginning at 10 a.m.

Better yet, join Chamber staff for “Out to Lunch” at noon on Thursday, March 12. No agenda — just good food and good company.

Celebrating investment in Batavia

Seven Batavia businesses will be honored as 2025 Ole Award winners, recognizing outstanding investment and confidence in our community.

This year’s recipients include:

Aldi (industrial new construction)

Earthmover Credit Union and Ignite Medical Resort (commercial new construction)

BEI Commercial Real Estate, Dollar & Sense Bookkeeping, Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co., and Tesla, Inc. (commercial remodeling)

In addition, Civic Impact Awards will be presented to the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry & Clothes Closet for its new location, and the Batavia Park District for the Callahan Community Center.

All will be celebrated at Inspire 2025 on Thursday, April 23 at Revelry 675. The evening will also honor Citizen of the Year Linda Schielke and the Spirit of Batavia recipient, the Batavia Woman’s Club.

Tickets are $85 per person or $800 per table of eight and include dinner and a champagne toast.

Last call for Inspire scholarships

Batavia High School seniors (BPS101) have until March 27 to apply for one of four $1,000 Inspire Scholarships. This marks the sixth year the Chamber has supported local students as they take their next steps.

Applications and details are available at bataviachamber.org.

We’re here for you

Stop by 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15 to purchase Chamber Bucks, pick up a Batavia City Flag, or simply say hello. We’re open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until 2 p.m. on Friday. You can also reach us at 630-879-7134 or text 478-CHAMBER.

We hope to see you out and about this March — supporting local, celebrating progress, and maybe even winning a little luck along the way.

• Shirley Mott is the communications and membership coordinator for the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.