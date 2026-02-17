‘Forever chemical’ nearly twice state health standards detected in Elburn water

FILE - The village of Elburn's groundwater tested with levels of "forever chemicals" nearly twice federal and state health standards. (Jacob Bartelson)

A heightened level of manmade chemicals in Elburn’s water – linked to health concerns like cancer and frequently called “forever chemicals” – triggered alerts by Kane County and state health officials.

The village posted that the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency notified local officials Feb. 11 that the testing of the community water system detected perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, a type of PFAS substance at levels almost twice state health standards.

A water sample collected Dec. 2 detected PFOA at 7.5 parts per trillion, exceeding the federal and state groundwater quality standards of 4 parts per trillion.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Act requires notification of customers of the Elburn Community Water System, according to a release by the Illinois EPA.

Since the 1940s, PFAS chemicals have been ubiquitous in consumer products like nonstick cookware and food packaging, industrial processes and in chemical foams used to extinguish flammable liquids.

“This has resulted in PFAS being released into the air, water, and soil,” the Illinois EPA said in a release. “PFAS do no easily break down under natural conditions and are often referred to as ‘forever chemicals.’”

Spills and leaks where the chemicals were made or used, and unsafe disposal of products release the chemicals into the environment. Typically, people who live in areas were PFAS were manufactured, used or disposed, have greater exposures from contaminated drinking water, according to the Kane County Health Department.

The Illinois EPA tests all community water supplies for PFAS levels. Private wells are not tested by the state. The Illinois EPA recommends all private well owners to consider testing their water.

Heightened health risks with long-term exposure

Studies of laboratory animals given large amounts of PFAS have found that some PFAS may affect growth and development, reproduction and fertility, thyroid function, the immune system, and the liver, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The Illinois EPA said longterm exposure may increase the risk of certain cancers, including kidney, prostate and testicular. Exposure may also increase the risk of high blood pressure during pregnancy and increased cholesterol levels.

In the notice to residents, the Illinois EPA said, “All residents may be at risk from PFAS exposure. PFAS are stable, persistent chemicals and will bioaccumulate in blood and organs over time. Current scientific literature indicates that people are primarily exposed to PFAS through the ingestion of food and water.”

The Illinois EPA said the danger in exposure to the chemicals increases over longer periods of exposure.

How to mitigate

The health department said limiting exposure can be done with a few simple steps.

“People can remove PFAS from water with faucet, refrigerator, or pitcher style carbon filters that can be purchased at home improvement stores,” the health department said. “Filters should be certified by NSF/ANSI. Under sink reverse osmosis systems and more advanced whole-house treatment systems can also be installed.”

You can learn more by visiting the health department’s page on PFAS, at kanehealth.com.

Next steps

The village said on its website that it “has engaged with the IEPA to clarify procedural requirements and the process for moving forward.”

The post added: “The Village is working with its engineers to evaluate impacts and response options.”

A Village Board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17 at the Village Hall Board Room, 301 E. North St. The water issue is not specified on the agenda.