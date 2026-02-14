Kane County Democrats’ Truman Dinner speaker lineup includes Durbin, Duckworth, Krishnamoorthi

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colorado, will be the keynote speaker at the Kane County Democrats' Truman Dinner March 8. Crow joined with five other Democratic lawmakers to make a video telling members of the military that they do not have to obey illegal orders. (Photo provided by Kane County Democrats)

Kane County Democrats will host their annual Truman Fundraiser in March, with keynote speaker U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colorado, who joined with five other Democratic lawmakers to make a video telling members of the military that they do not have to obey illegal orders.

The fundraiser goes from 4 to 7 p.m. March 8 at the Q Center, 1405 N. Fifth Ave., St. Charles, according to a news release.

President Donald Trump had accused the Democratic lawmakers of “seditious behavior” after they urged members of the military and intelligence communities to refuse to obey unlawful orders.

The Trump administration on Feb. 10 failed to get an indictment against the lawmakers.

The other Democrats were U.S. Reps Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire and Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania; and U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan.

Crow, an attorney, is a former Army Ranger who was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Iraq. After three tours of duty, Jason served five years on the Colorado Board of Veterans Affairs, according to the release.

Also speaking will be Christian Mitchell, vice president for civic engagement at the University of Chicago and former state representative and deputy governor from 2019 to 2023.

Other speakers include U.S. sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, U.S. reps. Lauren Underwood, Bill Foster and Raja Krishnamoorthi, according to the release.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Schaumburg, is seeking his party's nomination in the March 17 primary to run for retiring Dick Durban's U.S. Senate seat. (Provided by Raja Krishnamoorthi)

Durbin is the Senate Minority Whip who has served in Congress since 1982 and will retire this year. He is known as the chief advocate for the DREAM Act – the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act – a legislative proposal, not passed into law, that grants temporary conditional residency to qualified applicants following illegal immigration to the United States as minors.

Krishnamoorthi is running for Durbin’s senate seat, seeking his party’s nomination in the March 17 primary, to run in the Nov. 3, general election.

He is the Ranking Member of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

Tickets are $130 per person if bought before Feb. 22, $140 after that date and $155 the day of the event.

Tickets can be bought online at www.secure.actblue.com/donate/TRUMAN26, or checks can be made payable to Kane County Democrats, 473 Dunham Road, Suite 102, Saint Charles, IL 60174.

Questions regarding the event can be sent to Kane County Democrats at info@kanedems.org, or leave a message at 630-513-1588.

Contributions are not deductible for income tax purposes.

Funds raised from ticket prices are used to support local candidates and pay rent for office space, according to the release.