Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Kane County Chronicle

Emergency alerts, traffic and road closures, city info at your fingertips with St. Charles new alert system

Alerts include St. Charles Police Department and Fire Department

The ambulance and fire engine at the new Station No. 3 of the Fox River and Countryside Fire/Recue District. The new station is hosting a grand opening for the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at 37W444 Bolcum Road, St. Charles Township, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m.

FILE - The city of St. Charles is launching a new alert system for its residents that will send out everything from community info, police alerts, fire alerts, traffic and safety notifications. (Brenda Schory)

By Joey Weslo

From emergency alerts to vital city information, St. Charles is putting instant notifications right at its residents’ fingertips.

The city has launched STC Alerts, a new community notification system delivering important information via phone call, text messages and email.

The system is built around prioritizing critical emergency alerts, key service updates and helpful community notices.

Alerts are sent from the St. Charles Police Department, the St. Charles Fire Department, the city’s public works team and other critical city departments.

“Clear and timely communication with our residents is essential,” City Administrator Heather McGuire said in a city release. “STC Alerts allows the city to communicate quickly through multiple channels, keeping residents informed and reaching them in a way that works best for them. It’s part of the city’s ongoing efforts to broaden outreach and connect with residents.”

Residents can register on the city’s website. Users can change preferences or unsubscribe at any time.

Alerts include public safety emergency alerts, city service operations updates, utility service updates and traffic advisories and street closures. The alerts also include community announcements, information regarding large community and special events, brush and leaf collection updates and seasonal reminders.

The alert system does not send weather watches or warnings.

STC Alerts is powered by the Everbridge mass-communication platform.

St. CharlesSt. Charles City CouncilKane CountyLocal NewsGovernmentKane County Front HeadlinesSafetyTrafficFire DepartmentPolice Department
Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo is a reporter for Shaw Local News Network