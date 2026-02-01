Emergency alerts, traffic and road closures, city info at your fingertips with St. Charles new alert system

FILE - The city of St. Charles is launching a new alert system for its residents that will send out everything from community info, police alerts, fire alerts, traffic and safety notifications. (Brenda Schory)

From emergency alerts to vital city information, St. Charles is putting instant notifications right at its residents’ fingertips.

The city has launched STC Alerts, a new community notification system delivering important information via phone call, text messages and email.

The system is built around prioritizing critical emergency alerts, key service updates and helpful community notices.

Alerts are sent from the St. Charles Police Department, the St. Charles Fire Department, the city’s public works team and other critical city departments.

“Clear and timely communication with our residents is essential,” City Administrator Heather McGuire said in a city release. “STC Alerts allows the city to communicate quickly through multiple channels, keeping residents informed and reaching them in a way that works best for them. It’s part of the city’s ongoing efforts to broaden outreach and connect with residents.”

Residents can register on the city’s website. Users can change preferences or unsubscribe at any time.

Alerts include public safety emergency alerts, city service operations updates, utility service updates and traffic advisories and street closures. The alerts also include community announcements, information regarding large community and special events, brush and leaf collection updates and seasonal reminders.

The alert system does not send weather watches or warnings.

STC Alerts is powered by the Everbridge mass-communication platform.