St. Charles resident injured after being trapped on second floor during house fire

Firefighters used outside staircase to come to resident’s aid

(file photo) The St. Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Jan. 27, 2026. (Zachary Van Vuren)

By Joey Weslo

A St. Charles resident suffered injuries and was hospitalized after becoming trapped on the upper floor of a house during a fire late Tuesday, authorities said.

The St. Charles Fire Department responded to the first block of North Avenue at 10:46 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw moderate smoke coming from the second floor.

The resident who called the fire department was trapped on that floor, authorities said.

Fire crews had to force their way into the second floor using an outside staircase, according to a release by the fire department.

Firefighters helped the resident evacuate and moved them to an ambulance for treatment. The person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to the release.

Crews extinguished the house fire in about 15 minutes. The team contained the fire to the second floor.

A cause hasn’t been made public as of Wednesday evening. Authorities said an investigation was conducted, however.

The St. Charles Police Department and the St. Charles Emergency Management Agency assisted, along with fire crews from Geneva, Batavia, Elburn, West Chicago, North Aurora, and from Fermilab.

Joey Weslo is a reporter for Shaw Local News Network