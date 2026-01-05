Water main break disrupts traffic in St. Charles, part of Main Street still closed

(file photo) Traffic was reduced to one lane on downtown Main Street in St. Charles over the weekend as the city repaired a water main break. Here’s what continues to be closed. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Traffic was reduced to one lane near downtown Main Street in St. Charles over the weekend as the city repaired a water main break. Here’s what continued to be closed as of mid-afternoon Monday:

The right-turn lane into the frontage businesses and the St. Charles police station is closed as the city continues repairing the concrete curb and the roadway.

“We expect the turn lane will be reopened by the end of the week,” city officials said.

Access to the locations is available via South 17th Street or South 14th Street.

The remainder of the repair work on the water main has already been completed by the city’s public works department.

The water main break occurred near 1545 W. Main Street. The initial repair work mainly took place on the evening of Jan. 2 and throughout Jan. 3.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and cooperations while this work is completed,” city officials said.