Downtown St. Charles murals will now need city approval; aim is to avoid damage to historic buildings

FILE - Artist Catherine Tilly works on a mural located on the east side of Smitty’s sandwich shop in 2024 in downtown St. Charles. The city recently adopted an ordinance prohibiting murals in downtown St. Charles without city approval to prevent deterioration of the historic buildings. (Sandy Bressner)

While beautiful a nd poignant downtown murals often bring a community together, the St. Charles Historic Preservation Commission say they can actually pull the city apart – little by little.

Concerned with murals causing deterioration to downtown’s historic buildings, the City Council passed an amended ordinance requiring all painting or staining on masonry surfaces in the city’s historic districts to receive city approval first.

Businesses and building owners will have to receive a Certificate of Appropriateness with review provided by the Historic Preservation Commission. The commission says the new procedure will “minimize damage to historic buildings.”

FILE - Artist Chris Cudworth used his two rescue dogs, Lucy and Crash, as models for a mural he painted on the backside of a building in downtown St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

The commission will not be allowed to review the color or design of any mural.

City staffers argue painting masonry surfaces causes damages over time if the right processes are not carefully followed.

“With masonry being porous, paint can act as a sealant, trapping water and causing the masonry to crack or warp,” staff said in city documents. “This effect causes buildings to look more deteriorated. Paint also requires more continual maintenance. Painting certain masonry materials can obscure the original texture and material quality, reducing the historical integrity of the building.”

City staff also said removing paint from masonry is extremely difficult and often damages the building.

The commission wants to work with owners to design a plan to mitigate damage to the buildings. Often staining, lime-washing or using highly permeable paint helps reduce damage for specific building surfaces.

The city said they looked at Aurora, which also has regulations in place for painting and staining murals on buildings. St. Charles officials said Geneva does not currently have any regulations, but is looking to adopt them. Batavia prohibits painted wall signs on any masonry surface of any building that is porous in nature, according to St. Charles city documents.