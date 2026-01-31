Breaking: Four people, 18 pets rescued from Campton Hills fire

Fox River & Countryside Fire Rescue District rescued four people, two dogs, four pet rats, one guinea pig and 11 fish from a housefire Friday in the 39W300 block of Campton Hills Drive, Campton Hills. (Photo provided by the Fox River & Countryside Fire/Rescue District)

Fox River & Countryside Fire Rescue District rescued four people, two dogs, four pet rats, one guinea pig and 11 fish from a house fire Friday in the 39W300 block of Campton Hills Drive, Campton Hills.

Fire Chief Michael Hill said the call came in about 6:45 p.m. and fire crews were there until about 10:30 p.m.

“Lt. Ken Wright was one of their near neighbors,” Hill said. He got four people out and then and the first arriving crews helped to rescue two dogs, one guinea pig, four pet rats and 11 fish."

The fire started in the garage.

“The garage was heavily involved with flames and fire on our arrival,” Hill said.

“There was minor [fire] infiltration from the garage. We believe 90-95% of the house was untouched,” Hill said. “The cause is undetermined at this time. It is unknown as to why it started or exactly where.”

Hill said the district received support from other fire agencies, but a full list is being compiled.

“It was a very successful outcome,” Hill said. “There were no deaths, and we saved a lot of people and pets.”

The district serves more than 30,000 residents over 38 square miles in the unincorporated areas of St. Charles and Campton townships and the villages of Campton Hills and Wayne, with a portion in DuPage County.