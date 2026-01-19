Goddard Schools’ 12th annual book drive runs through Feb. 27

The Goddard Schools will partner with Bernie’s Book Bank to host the 12th annual book drive, which aims to collect and distribute 25,000 books to children.
The book drive runs through Feb. 27.
Participants can donate new and gently used children’s books, which will be distributed to Kane County children and families. Books may be dropped off at any of following Goddard Schools:
- The Goddard School of St. Charles, 200 N. Tyler Road.
- The Goddard School of Elgin, 2496 Bushwood Drive.
- The Goddard School’s Naperville locations at 1032 104th St. and 1928 Springbrook Square Drive.