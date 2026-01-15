Bambu opens in Batavia Walmart with Asian-inspired drinks, desserts

Bambu opened its first Batavia location on Jan. 14, 2026. The Asian-inspired hotspot offers bobba, fruit smoothies, Vietnamese coffee and Asian desserts. (Photo provided by Bambu)

A taste of southeast Asia is coming to Batavia, including Vietnamese coffee and freshly made mochi-style waffles.

Bambu welcomed its first customers on Jan. 14 to try its handcrafted drinks inside the Batavia Walmart at 801 N. Randall Road. It’s the first Bambu to open inside a Walmart, according to a news release.

Bambu started in the Vietnamese community of San Jose, California, before expanding to more than 24 states, Canada and the Philippines.

The business touts that it craft its drinks daily with fresh vegan-friendly ingredients.

The Batavia location offers smoothies, boba teas and traditional Vietnamese phin drip coffee. In addition to its Asian-inspired drinks, Bambu offers plenty of desserts.

According to its website, the business has become famous for its “exceptionally friendly service and unique menu of fresh, healthy and authentic Che dessert drinks, crisp boba teas, signature Vietnamese coffees, and real fruit smoothies.”

Local franchisee Willy Mathew hopes Bambu becomes a part of the Batavia community.

