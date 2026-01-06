Developers proposing shops at former Pheasant Run ask for $3.3M in incentives from St. Charles

Demolition work started Friday, May 17, 2024 to bring down the last of the remaining structures at the shuttered Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

A developer is eyeing the construction of 12 to 15 buildings – including shops, restaurants and a possible hotel – at the site of the demolished Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

To ensure the deal, the developers are seeking $3.3 million in incentives from the city.

SC Landman LLC submitted a concept plan to create what it’s calling The Shops at Pheasant Run on nearly 34 acres at the southeast corner of East Main Street and Kautz Road.

[ See photos of the demolition of Pheasant Run ]

The property is the last remaining piece of the former Pheasant Run Resort to be redeveloped. SC Landman, in care of Vequity LCC, purchased the parcel in April 2025 after the last remaining resort structures faced the wrecking ball in 2024.

Developers SC Landman LLC submitted a concept plan to create “The Shops at Pheasant Run” on 33.7 acres located at the southeast corner of E. Main Street and Kautz Road in St. Charles. (Photo provided by The City of St. Charles)

City staff is currently reviewing the application while the developers gather more feedback on their concept plan. At the end of the review, the developers will decide if they want to pursue the project further.

The developers are requesting $3.3 million in city financial assistance to help offset “extraordinary development costs such as soil and environmental remediation” and to help them achieve “a reasonable rate of return,” according to city documents.

The developers submitted two potential site plans for city feedback. Both contain a variety of service, retail and restaurant spots. In one plan, the developers depict a gas station, hotel and urgent care at the east end of the site. The other plan includes a car dealership at the same location.

The plans propose new driveways and access points, cross-access and a stormwater detention area. The access points are off Kautz Road from East Main Street, and two full driveways off Pheasant Run Drive.

The proposed new development, "The Shops at Pheasant Run," would be at the site of the former Pheasant Run Resort and Spa in St. Charles that was demolished in the summer of 2024. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The plans would need some zoning changes granted by the city to permit several drive-through facilities.

In reviewing the plans, the city said it’s prepared to grant a financial incentive, noting the land is in the Pheasant Run TIF District. TIFs, or tax-increment finance districts, are set up to channel property tax revenue back into redevelopment for blighted properties.

“Since the district’s creation, it has been anticipated that redevelopment of this site would require TIF support due to its condition,” city officials said in city documents.

Initial feedback by city officials included a desire to limit the number of drive-through facilities.

During a plan commission meeting in December, city officials said they’d like to see a greater priority placed on pedestrian infrastructure, including public sidewalks along the businesses, walkways connecting the sidewalks to each lot and paths around the water detention area.

City officials also said they’d like to see public art, elevated landscaping and a design that’s aesthetically cohesive with the site’s buildings.

Overall, the city has indicated “general support” for the development, according to city documents.

[ See photos of the fire that destroyed the former Pheasant Run resort ]

The land is the part of Pheasant Run Resort property that previously held the main resort buildings and hotel. The resort and hotel, by then already shut down, was destroyed in a massive fire in 2022 which two teens were later given probation for starting.

Other recent developments on the site of the former resort include two car dealerships on 21 acres. The former golf course was paved over for an 85-acre industrial park with three current warehouse buildings and a fourth warehouse currently under construction.

Fire crews continue to battle a massive fire at the former Pheasant Run Resort property in St. Charles in 2022. (Eric Schelkopf)

At the proposed site of “The Shops at Pheasant Run,” plans for each of the 12-15 commercial lots would require PUD preliminary plan approval by the city as end-users are identified.