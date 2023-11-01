The end is here for Pheasant Run after judge approves demolition contract

Dilapidated buildings stand on the grounds of the former Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles on Aug. 20, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network)

A judge has approved the choice of a contractor to demolish the former Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles, clearing the way for the work to begin at any time.

DuPage County Judge Bonnie Wheaton ruled Monday on Great Lakes Property Services LLC’s request to hire Green Demolition Contractors Inc. to perform the demolition, at a cost of $2.27 million. Great Lakes is the city-chosen, court-appointed receiver for the property, assigned to oversee the demolition.

Wheaton also approved bids for insurance, asbestos removal and an engineering consultant, bringing the total cost to $2.43 million.

Those costs could increase if asbestos-containing material is found in a basement underneath the main 16-story tower and the spot where several shorter buildings stood. That basement is full of water, so inspectors were not able to examine it.

Great Lakes said it received three bids for the demolition. It rejected one because the contractor wanted to implode the building. It rejected a second because the contractor had inaccuracies in its bid, including underestimating the height of the tower and assuming that there is only one basement on the property. Great Lakes said there are several basements and tunnels throughout the property.

A 90-foot crane will set up on the west side of the tower. Demolition of the interior structure will be done first.

The resort opened in 1963 and expanded throughout the 1970s and 1980s. It closed in March 2020. It was damaged by arsonists in May 2022.

The owner of the property will have to pay for the demolition.

City officials alleged they tried to work with the owners for nearly a year to fix building code violations and secure the property, before seeking a demolition order.

In a September court filing, the city said police had responded 349 times to the property for trespassing, vandalism and other offenses, including two sexual assaults, since the resort closed.