Batavia High School announces Illinois State Scholars for class of 2026

Batavia High School Principal JoAnne Smith recently announced 83 students from the graduating class of 2026 were designated as Illinois State Scholars.

A scholars list is available online at bhs.bps101.net/news.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission presents the academic achievement recognition annually to Illinois high school students. The honorees will join students honored with the recognition since 1958.

The Illinois State Scholar recognition is a non-monetary award. The scholars will receive a congratulatory letter and achievement certificate from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. The Illinois State Scholar program names honorees based on the year students begin postsecondary education.

For information, visit bps101.net or call 630-937-8800.