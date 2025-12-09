Here’s where to warm up from the cold around St. Charles

(file photo) Pedestrians brave the cold and snow as they cross Main Street in downtown St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner photo)

With frigid temperatures sinking the mercury in the St. Charles area, the city is offering a few warming centers and safe havens throughout town.

Each haven is welcome to the public during normal operating hours:

St. Charles Police Department, 1515 W. Main St. The department is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The station can be reached by calling 630-377-4435.

St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. Sixth Ave. From Monday through Thursday, the library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Friday, it’s open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, it’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, it’s open from noon to 5 p.m. You can reach the library by calling 630-584-0076.

St. Charles Park District Pottawatomie Community Center, 8 North Ave. The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is also open on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The center can be reached by calling 630-513-6200.

For overnight and off-hour warming services, you can call the Kane County Housing Continuum of Care at 833-234-6343 or text “SHELTER” to 552020 for housing and shelter resources through the Kane County Health Department.

You can also call 2-1-1 for assistance with finding local shelters and available services.

You can also visit the Lazarus House in St. Charles, 214 Walnut St, which is open 24 hours. Lazarus House provides safe shelter, food and support services. It can be reached by calling 630-587-2144.