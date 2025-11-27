‘For safe pedestrian travel’ several downtown St. Charles areas must remove snow and ice

(file photo) A city of St. Charles snow plow travels west on Main Street in downtown St. Charles as snow fell a previous year on Halloween. (Sandy Bressner)

With snowy season on the horizon, the city of St. Charles is expanding the boundaries of its downtown snow and ice removal district. The district was created to ensure both community members and visitors can enjoy the downtown freely without any safety concerns.

Within the downtown district, all properties used for businesses or parking are required to clear snow and ice along all frontages of their lot within 24 hours of snow, sleet or freezing rain weather events, according to city documents.

Salt or other abrasives are to be applied “for safe pedestrian travel,” if the snow or ice is difficult to fully clear out.

The city is still responsible for clearing all public roadways.

The city of St. Charles approved an expansion to the city's downtown snow and ice removal district on Nov. 17, 2025. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

Property owners, not the city, are responsible for snow and ice removal. This is because in 2003, many downtown property owners told the city they would “prefer to clear snow and ice themselves versus pay the Special Service Area tax,” according to city documents.

Since the 2003 creation of the district, the downtown has grown. This could leave new properties within the downtown district facing fines if they do not remove the snow and ice. City code says after a courtesy contact, a violation notice could be issued for repeat offenders. This includes a $50/day fine being imposed.

“All property owners in the district benefit from consistent clearing of sidewalks used by visitors and patrons of the downtown,” Russell Colby, community development director, said in city documents. “The walkable commercial district has expanded into adjacent areas, particularly to the south.”

The St. Charles City Council approved several additional commercial and mixed-use areas to the downtown snow and ice removal district on Nov. 17.

“These additions would improve continuity of cleared pedestrian routes along the fringes of the downtown area,” Colby said.

The new additions to the district include the properties of Cedar Fox, Moss Funeral Home, Kevin’s, and Whole Foods. The additions also include the First Street Project south of Indiana Street, Piano Bridge, and 216 Riverside Avenue.

On the north end of town, the additions also include the St. Charles Municipal Complex.