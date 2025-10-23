Shaw Local

St. Charles East High released from lockdown after student gun threat

Principal: ‘Investigators have deemed the report as not credible’ after backpacks, lockers, buses

St. Charles East High School (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

By Brenda Schory

In an email message Thursday, St. Charles East High School Principal Jim Richter reassured parents that a student’s gun threat at dismissal was unfounded.

“The investigation of the safety threat has been completed,” Richter’s email stated. “All students and staff are safe, and East has been released from our safety hold.”

Prior to dismissal, the school received a report of a threat made by a student.

“Our investigation, conducted in conjunction with the St. Charles Police Department, included interviewing students, searching backpacks, lockers, and buses,” Richter’s email stated. “Investigators have deemed the report as not credible.”

Students who drive or walk can now leave the campus.

Bus routes were delayed. For those students taking the bus home, buses were scheduled to depart at approximately 4 p.m.

Students who were awaiting buses were to be supervised in the Main Commons, or parents could pick them up, the email stated.

“I want to commend our students and staff for their patience and cooperation this afternoon,” Richter’s email stated. “Thank you as well to our school community who demonstrated our, ‘If you see or hear something, say something,’ commitment to safety.”

