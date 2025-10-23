Batavia Business Beat: State of the Community is Nov. 6

Shop and dine local to create a buzzworthy holiday season

As the ghosts and goblins of Halloween retreat for another year, Batavia begins to sparkle with the magic of the holiday season! We love watching our town transform with festive decorations, joyful gatherings, and a renewed focus on supporting local businesses.

A great way to keep your gift shopping and entertainment dollars close to home is to purchase Batavia Chamber Bucks. Available in $10 and $25 denominations, these certificates can be purchased online or at our office, 106 W. Wilson St., Ste. 15. With more than 135 local shops, restaurants, and businesses accepting them, your gift recipients can treat themselves while supporting the community. All Chamber Bucks purchases must be picked up at the office.

Holiday Bucks are back – Our gift to you!

Get ready to make your holidays buzz! Starting Monday, Nov. 10, our Holiday Bucks promotion returns for a limited time. The Batavia Chamber of Commerce will match in-person Chamber Bucks purchases—dollar for dollar, up to $50 per residence – until we reach $5,000 in matched funds.

That means if you buy $50 in Chamber Bucks, you’ll receive an extra $50 in Holiday Bucks for free! (Holiday Bucks expire March 31, 2026, while regular Chamber Bucks never expire.) Since 2020, this annual Chamber match has injected thousands of dollars directly into Batavia’s local economy—a true gift to our business community.

We’re also offering an exclusive holiday marketing opportunity for Chamber members. For just $30, your coupon or promo can be included in the packet given to customers who purchase Chamber Bucks. To participate, contact Patti Anselme at 630-879-7134, ext. 3, or email patti@bataviachamber.org by Nov. 3.

More gift ideas to show your Batavia pride

While you’re visiting the Chamber, pick up another great gift idea, the official Batavia City Flag! Available for purchase online at bataviachamber.org and in person at our office, the flags are made by local manufacturer FlagSource. Choose between a 3’x5’ flag for $50 or a garden-size flag with stake for $35. We also have Batavia flag stickers for $5.

State of the Community Breakfast – Thursday, Nov. 6

Join us for one of our favorite annual event – the 2025 State of the Community Breakfast – on Thursday, Nov. 6. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. as community leaders from Batavia Public School District 101, Batavia Park District, Batavia Public Library, and of course, the city of Batavia, share updates and future plans.

The morning’s highlight is always Mayor Jeffery Schielke’s keynote, featuring a visual tour around Batavia and his insights on the city’s future. To register, visit bataviachamber.org/events by Friday, Oct. 31.

Last call for Citizen of the Year nominations

Do you know someone who makes Batavia a better place? We’re accepting nominations for the 2025 Batavia Citizen of the Year Award through Friday, Nov. 7. This honor recognizes a resident whose extraordinary service and dedication have made a lasting impact on our community.

Submit your nomination letter to the Chamber detailing why your nominee deserves this recognition. Full criteria can be found at bataviachamber.org/awards-criteria . The recipient - selected by a panel of past winners – will be celebrated at the Inspire Celebration on April 23, 2026.

Recent honorees include Bob Hubbard, Dave and Marge Brown, John Dillon, Dan Hoefler and Bob Hansen.

For the latest updates, follow the Batavia Chamber of Commerce on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn. You can also text (478) CHAMBER or stop by 106 W. Wilson St. And don’t forget to stock up on Chamber Bucks – the perfect way to spread holiday cheer while supporting Batavia!

Let’s keep Batavia buzzing this holiday season! Every purchase from a local shop, every meal at a neighborhood restaurant, and every Chamber Buck spent helps our community thrive. Together, we can make this season brighter for everyone.

• Shirley Mott is the communications and membership coordinator for the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.