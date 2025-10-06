What’s Happening in Batavia? Fall brush pickup begins Oct. 13

Fall brush and leaf collection

Brush pickup begins Monday, Oct. 13, for east side residents and Monday, Oct. 20, for the west side. Brush must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on your collection Monday, but not earlier than the weekend before.

Curbside vacuum leaf collection begins Oct. 20 on the east side and Oct. 27 on the west side. Additional rounds are scheduled for Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, and Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, weather permitting. A daily progress map is available to track collection status. Snow or freezing temperatures may delay or cancel service.

Details and updates can be found at bataviail.gov or call the Public Properties and Services Division at 630-454-2400.

Batavia opens electric vehicle chargers at high school

The City of Batavia and Batavia Public Schools District 101 have installed four new Level 3 electric vehicle fast chargers at Batavia High School, now open to the public. The project was supported by an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency grant and managed by the Batavia Electric Utility, which will also oversee ongoing operations.

The chargers, the first Level 3 units in Batavia, are available 24/7. They can deliver up to 240 kW, providing a full charge in 30–45 minutes. Drivers will pay $0.50 per kilowatt-hour by app or card, with an idle fee applied after a 30-minute grace period.

The high school site was selected under a partnership agreement with District 101, and a second installation is planned at Batavia Public Library.

More information on EV programs and home charging rebates is available at bataviail.gov/electric.

Batavia Art League marks 2 years

Now in its second year, the Batavia Art League brings together artists of all skill levels to explore a variety of mediums, from watercolor and clay to colored pencil and more. Members often work on individual projects, share techniques, and learn from one another in a supportive, non-classroom setting. The group meets Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Paxton Hall in the Congregational Church of Batavia, 21 S. Batavia Ave. (use the south parking lot entrance). For details, contact juliakimflowers@yahoo.com .

Help Illinois Families assistance

The State of Illinois offers help for households struggling with utilities, rent, food, shelter, and other essential needs through the Help Illinois Families program.

Available programs include:

LIHEAP/LIHWAP : Assistance with heat, electricity, gas, propane, and water bills.

Assistance with heat, electricity, gas, propane, and water bills. CSBG : Support for rent, food, medicine, and temporary shelter.

Support for rent, food, medicine, and temporary shelter. IHWAP: Weatherization improvements to lower utility costs.