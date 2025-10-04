City of St. Charles seeks residents to fill commission seats

St. Charles residents are invited to apply to several open seats on local commissions, a board and a task force.

The city of St. Charles currently has eight open seats between five commissions, one review board and one task force.

Commission and task force members research and make recommendations on key issues, while boards manage specific services.

Of the commissions, there are two vacancies on the Historic Preservation Commission, and one open seat on each of the Youth Commission, Visitors Cultural Commission, Housing Commission and Equity and Inclusion Commission.

The other two vacancies are on the Fox River Dam Joint Task Force and the Building Board of Review.

Each of the vacant positions will be appointed by Mayor Clint Hull and approved by City Council.

“Serving on a commission or board is a great way to get more involved in your community,” Hull said in a news release. “These groups help shape local decisions, support City Council, and share information with the community.”

Candidates must be residents willing to volunteer their time to attend meetings and review issues at the request of City Council or in the public’s interest.

Board and commission members also serve as community ambassadors, informing and educating the public about the purpose of the board or commission.

To apply, candidates should send a letter of interest and a resume to cao@stcharlesil.gov or by mail to the Mayor’s office at 2 E. Main St.

For more information, visit the City’s website at stcharlesil.gov.