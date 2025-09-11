Batavia seeking applications for Ward 7 alderman vacancy

Batavia City Council is seeking applicants for 7th Ward residents to join the City Council, as Alderperson Sarah Vogelsinger has announced her plans to resign ahead of the next City Council meeting on Sept. 15, 2025. (Mark Foster)

The official announcement is expected to be made at the Sept. 15 City Council meeting.

Vogelsinger was first elected in 2021 and reelected in April to a four-year term, set to expire in 2029.

The candidate chosen to take her seat will serve until 2027, when they will need to run again to keep the seat.

While Mayor Jeff Schielke holds the right to appoint a replacement on his own and seek confirmation from the aldermen, for years he has used a system in which the appointee is selected by Council members.

The process begins with publicly soliciting applications, which will be accepted until Sept. 19. Interested candidates can apply on the city’s website at bataviail.gov.

Applicants will be interviewed by the council members in open session, and selected by a vote behind closed doors.

Shielke then will appoint the selected candidate at the following City Council meeting, to be approved by a final vote. The appointee would begin serving immediately.

The interview process and following appointment are expected to be held during the Sept. 30 Committee of the Whole meeting and the Oct. 7 City Council meeting.

Applicants must be Batavia residents currently living in the 7th Ward.

Ward 7 is on the west side of Batavia, stretching from West Fabyan Parkway on the north side, south to Orchard Road. It encompasses everything west of Randall Road as well as portions east of Randall Road and south of McKee Street.

Shielke announced Vogelsinger’s plan to resign at a Sept. 2 City Council meeting.

Shielke said he was sorry to report that due to pressing family matters, Vogelsinger’s Ward 7 seat would soon be vacant.

“We’re very sorry to lose you,” Shielke said to Vogelsinger. “I appreciate the efforts that you’ve had for us and I’m sure you’re going to continue to have good efforts and well intentions toward the city of Batavia. So we’re not going to let you leave town, we’re just sorry to see you leave the city council.”

Vogelsinger also addressed her decision at the Sept. 2 meeting, which she said was due to unexpected career responsibilities causing strains on her family.

“It was a really hard decision. Harder than I thought it would be. I’m a little more emotional than I could’ve guessed,” Vogelsinger said. “The reasons are not that I don’t find value in this. I have immensely enjoyed the time here... I am very sad. I value everybody that sits at this table and all of the staff.”