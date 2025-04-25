New Batavia council members to be sworn in May 5

Jeffery Schielke, successfully ran for reelection in the Batavia mayoral race, answers a question during a candidate forum earlier this year. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Newly elected Batavia officials will be sworn in on May 5.

Official results of the April 1 consolidated election show three new aldermen will join the council, and all nine incumbent candidates, including mayor and city clerk, will keep their seats.

The ceremony will be held during the May 5 City Council meeting in Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave. During the ceremony, 12 newly elected officials will be sworn in, including the mayor, city clerk and 10 City Council members.

Mayor Jeff Schielke held off challenger Thomas Connelly, and will begin his 12th term as mayor, continuing his run as one of the longest standing mayors in the country.

City Clerk Kate Garrett will be sworn in again after running unopposed.

Ten City Council seats were up for election in Batavia. All seven incumbent aldermanic candidates won their races, with three newcomers set to take the seats of those who did not run for reelection.

In Wards 1 and 2, incumbents Jennifer Baerren and Leah Leman, respectively, will keep their seats after running unopposed.

Newcomer Alice Lohman will serve a four-year term in Ward 3 after running unopposed for the seat currently held by George Ajazi.

Both incumbents in Ward 4 will keep their seats. Tony Malay was unopposed for a two-year term, and Dustin Pieper will serve a four-year term after defeating challenger Doug Eldrenkamp.

Newcomer Jim Fahrenbach will be serve a four-year term in Ward 5, after defeating newcomer Emily Daetwiler for the seat currently held by Alderman Mark Uher, who did not run for reelection.

In Ward 6, newcomer Matthew Anderson defeated Kate Cuneo for the seat currently held by Nicholas Cerone, who did not run for reelection.

Both incumbents in Ward 7 were unopposed. Robin Barraza will serve a two-year term and Sarah Vogelsinger will serve a four-year term.