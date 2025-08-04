Kane County towns host National Night Out this week uniting community, first responders

Tae Jo, 3, of Batavia stands on the back of a Kaneville Fire Department engine duirng the Kane County Sheriff’s National Night Out in St. Charles on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Several Kane County police agencies are hosting events in their communities for National Night Out Aug. 5.

The annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie throughout the nation.

Events in Kane County include:

• 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, 37W755 Illinois Route 38, St. Charles. Read more about the sheriff’s event here.

• 5 to 8 p.m. at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia

• 5 to 8 p.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd., Campton Hills

• 5 to 8 p.m. at Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn

• 5 to 9 p.m. at Geneva High School’s Burgess Field, 1482 Gray St., Geneva

• 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Civic Center Park, 302 Willow St., Maple Park