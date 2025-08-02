Kane County sheriff to host National Night Out Aug. 5

Wyatt Bolin, 2, of Geneva sits in a Kane County Sheriff utility vehicle duirng the Kane County Sheriff’s National Night Out in St. Charles on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. This year's event is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Sheriff's Office. (Sandy Bressner)

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a National Night Out event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Sheriff’s Office, 37W755 Illinois Route 38, St. Charles.

The annual community-building campaign promotes police and community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie throughout the nation.

The event will feature police cars, fire trucks, trucks, drones, K-9s, evidence, bomb trucks and SWAT trucks, according to a news release.

Free hot dogs, water, chips, snow cones and cotton candy will be provided one per person, first-come, first-served. Other options for purchase include Nothing Bundt Cakes, Fox Valley Sips and Wild Fries Food Truck.

The event also includes music and children’s activities.