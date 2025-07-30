Oswego man charged in Kane County with disseminating child abuse images

An Oswego man was charged in Kane County with disseminating and possessing child sexual abuse images, according to a joint news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain.

In all, Ethan Garcia, 22, is facing three counts of disseminating child sexual abuse images and four counts of possessing them. One of the disseminating charges is a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Mosser alleged that on or about Feb. 28, 2024, Garcia possessed and disseminated a video and multiple images containing child sexual abuse material, according to the release.

Garcia turned himself in to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office on July 23 after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest, according to the release.

A judge granted Garcia pretrial release against the state’s position that he should be detained while his case is pending, according to the release.

The terms of his pretrial release are that he have no unsupervised contact with minors, no access to the internet or to any camera or recording device, according to the release.

Garcia is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 13.

The Kane County Child Exploitation Unit conducted the investigation, according to the release.

The unit is a collaboration of the State’s Attorney’s and the Sheriff’s offices, which was launched in 2022 to keep Illinois children safe from sexual exploitation.