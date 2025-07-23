Sugar Grove man charged in hit-and-run death of woman, 69

Sugar Grove police have announced the arrest of Marc Wiskur, 47, in the hit-and-run death of a neighbor in October, according to a news release late Tuesday.

Elaine Zielke, 69, was struck by a car on Oct. 12, 2024, while walking her dog.

Wiskur turned himself in on a warrant and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death, the release stated. The charge is a Class 1 felony that, upon a conviction, is punishable by four to 15 years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or 48 months of probation.

Wiskur was being held in Kane County jail, awaiting a detention hearing Wednesday, the release stated. Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30.

Sugar Grove police and paramedics responded to Fays Lane about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12 for an accident with injuries, and found Zielke, who had been left lying in the street, the release stated.

Elaine Zielke, 69, of Sugar Grove, died Oct. 13 after being hit by a car as a pedestrian. (Provided by Brian Zielke)

Zielke, who lived nearby, died of her injuries the next day, Oct. 13.

Preliminary autopsy results determined that Zielke died from multiple injuries due to a pedestrian-vs.-motor-vehicle accident, according to a release at the time. Zielke had been out that night walking her dog when she was struck, family attorney George Acosta had said at the time.

Sugar Grove Police Chief Patrick Rollins credited the department’s officers – especially Det. Peter Batitsas and Officer Juan Moreno – for their work the night of the accident, gathering leads in the neighborhood, according to the release.

Through their investigation, police seized a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, obtained through a search warrant, from nearby, the release stated; diligent follow-up and investigative techniques, along with evidence collected, led to Wiskur’s arrest.

Court records show a grand jury indicted Wiskur on July 11.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zielke family and everyone impacted by this tragic event,” the police release stated.