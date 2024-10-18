Sugar Grove woman, 69, dies in pedestrian-vs.-vehicle crash

A 69-year-old Sugar Grove woman died as a result of being hit by a vehicle, according to a news release from the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

Elaine Zielke died from multiple injuries due to a pedestrian vs motor vehicle accident, preliminary autopsy results show, the release stated.

The Coroner’s Office was called to Ascension Mercy Hospital in Aurora regarding Zielke’s death on Sunday, Oct. 13. The autopsy was performed on Oct. 15, the release stated.

The Coroner’s Office is cooperating with Sugar Grove police in their ongoing investigation of the incident, the release stated.

The Coroner’s Office collected toxicology samples and sent them to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

Sugar Grove police were not immediately available to provide more information.

According to her obituary notice, visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Cross Lutheran Church, 8609 Illinois Route 47, Yorkville. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Erik Gauss officiating.