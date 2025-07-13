With $27K to Kane County nonprofits in 2024, charity group wants to be gift that keeps on giving

Members of the Fox River Business Alliance pose for a photo during a golf outing fundraiser in August, 2024, at The Hawk Country Club in St Charles. (Photo provided by the Fox River Business Alliance)

The Fox River Business Alliance raised $27,000 for Kane County charities in 2024, and group members hope to outdo that record this year as efforts expand.

The FRBA, a philanthropic group of business people based in St. Charles, established an advisory fund in 2021 to support local charities that benefit the group’s families, friends and neighbors in the Fox Valley.

FRBA treasurer Lee Kolodziej said the fund starts from scratch each year, since 100% of the funds raised get donated and no management fees or costs are incurred.

“Every penny gets used,” Kolodziej said. “We are looking at an even more successful 2025 than previous years.”

Each year the FRBA evaluates local charities and selects those it intends to support through the advisory fund. The group meets once a month to plan events and fundraising campaigns.

In addition to individual contributions and members’ dues, the group hosts two major fundraising events each year: A summer golf outing and a 50/50 raffle in December.

At the end of the year, the entire advisory fund is divided evenly between the selected charities.

In 2024, the fund supported HardyStrong Foundation, Fox Valley Food For Health, HorsePower Therapeutic Riding and Fox Valley Hands of Hope. Each nonprofit received $6,750.

The fund added a fifth charity this year, Project Mobility, which builds specialized bicycles for children with physical disabilities.

Kolodziej said the fund relies on word-of-mouth fundraising efforts as well as partnerships and sponsorship opportunities with local businesses.

Contributions to the fund can be made online at cffrv.org/profile/fox-river-business-alliance-fund.

This year’s corporate sponsors include McGrath Honda of St. Charles, Mendel Plumbing and Heating of St. Charles, American Community Bank & Trust of Woodstock and Expert Roofing of Crystal Lake.